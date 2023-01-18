



The Cruz Roja Torrevieja seemed very pleased with yet another delivery of donated food items.

David and Lorrraine Whitney, local fundraisers, were happy to deliver two trolley loads of food items for the charity, one courtesy of the generosity of Overseas Supermarket customers and another supply of food bought with money raised at the recent charity event “Mingle Bells” at the Marina

Bar, Calle de las Rosas. This event organised by David and Lorraine once again highlighted the generosity of people in these difficult times.

A big thank you must go to all of those people who kindly donated food items into the trolley in Overseas Supermarket Torrevieja and to the manager James Lound for his charitable support.

Thanks too to Rita and Dave Monaghan and their loyal team at the Marina Bar who again support and donate to worthwhile charities like the Cruz Roja.

(The photo shows Lorraine Whitney, fund raiser with some of the food items destined for the Cruz Roja)