



Esquina Park Rangers Walking Football Team held a 7 team tournament on Friday 13th Jan At Rojales.

Teams were Alfoquia from Almeria, Camposol from Mazarròn, E.P.R from Rojales, Los Amigos from Mojacar, Portobello A & B from Campoverde & Red Lion from Fortuna.

The format was a 7 team round robin, on a great day for some Walking Football.

Portobello, the in-form team, topped the table on 18 points.

Esquina finished a very creditable third place behind Camposol on Goal Difference, having won three games, lost two & drawing one.

Anyone interested in coming along & joining in, please contact… esquinaparkrangers2018@yahoo.com