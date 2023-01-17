



Representatives of the Consortium for the Economic Development of the Vega Baja (Convega) visited the Tourist Information Office in Pilar de la Horadada to show off their display which will be available in tourist info offices in 27 other municipalities showing off the beauty of the Vega Baja.

Each display contains 35 different models of tourist postcards that include a collage with 8 iconic photographs of each town, one per municipality, as well as postcards with generic images that allude to the wealth that the region treasures around its orchards, gastronomy, coastline, and heritage.

In addition, on the back of all the postcards there is a phrase indicating that ” the distance between the Vega Baja del Segura and you is measured on this postcard”.

In total, 630,000 postcards will be distributed along with the tourist exhibitors that will be available in the tourist offices or in the different town halls of the region.

This initiative, framed in the Vega Baja Tourism Revitalisation and Governance Plan, has the support of Turisme Comunitat Valenciana and the Provincial Council of Alicante and has been announced in the Tourist Info of Pilar de la Horadada, with the presence of the Mayor of the municipality, José María Pérez, the Councillor for Tourism, Belén Sánchez and the vice president of Convega and employment Councillor of the Pilar de la Horadada Council, Susi Sánchez.