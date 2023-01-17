



The Department of Tourism has published the traditional 2023 Orihuela desktop calendar, a yearbook that highlights many of the main local events and festivities in the municipality.

“This year we present a calendar design in which there are twelve drawings highlighting our monuments, traditions or festivities that attract the visitor due to their interest or relevance. With this new edition, the tourist richness of Orihuela can be seen at a glance”, said the Councillor for Tourism, María García,

The drawing chosen for the month of January represents the celebration of the festival of San Antón. The medieval market is the image used in February while March and October are the months committed to Miguel Hernández.

In April and July the Holy Week in Orihuela and the Moors and Christians festival are the two main events while the May page is dedicated to the Palm Grove, June to the Church of Santiago and the and August is devoted to the Oriolan coast with an image of the beaches.

The Virgin of Monserrate is depicted on September, the Cabo Roig tower in November and the image of the city’s cathedral closes the year.