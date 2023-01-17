



The Department of Urban Solid Waste in Orihuela has signed an agreement with the association Más Que Ayuda y Reciclaje for the selective collection of textile waste in the municipality.

The Councillor for the area, Guillermo Cánovas, explained that, by virtue of the agreement, the association will install 120 containers with a capacity of 800 litres each throughout the municipality, will carry out biweekly collections on a rotating basis and will carry out 50 activities related to environmental education, recycling and reuse. Thus, waste should be reused as far as possible.

“In Orihuela, an average of 126,000 kilos of this type of waste have been recycled per year,” Guillermo Cánovas has detailed, considering that “giving a second life to clothing and footwear that we do not use through the circular economy prevents all that volume of waste goes to landfill. “In addition, this agreement has been signed with a third sector entity, which means that the agreement has a social aspect beyond the environmental one,” he added.

The agreement that has been signed between the Council and the association has been processed through a competitive bidding procedure and has a duration of two years, extendable to another two if neither party denounces it. Likewise, the agreement does not contemplate economic obligations for any of the parties.