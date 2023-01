A sea hare – Aplysia punctata – found stranded on the shore of La Mata beach last week was returned to the sea.

It is a relatively common opisthobranch mollusc, regularly found in Torrevejense waters.

Sea hares are not afraid of people, they contain no ability to bite or sting, and their skin is not poisonous to humans. However, the skin does secrete a purple toxin from its body pores when under threat, that helps it avoid being eaten by predators.

Photo: Crònicas Naturales de Torrevieja.