



SAN Miguel born utility player Sergio Ruiz Vicente has returned to his home town club, Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 Racing San Miguel.

Versatile Sergio can play both in the defence and attack, in recent years his preference being up front.

The player stands out for his strength, his dedication and his physical presence in each game. With this return, he faces his seventh season as a rojiazul, having joined in the 2015-16 campaign, achieving promotion to the 1st Regional.

Both the coaching staff and the Racing San Miguel board of directors have positively valued his addition to the team.

Racing are fighting a relegation battle in the lower echelons of the table at the moment and Sergio’s addition to the squad is a morale booster for the club.

“It is always positive to add a local player, and even more so if he is of Sergio’s quality and track record.

“We are convinced that he will help bring new life to this team that has to start to take flight again”, said club president, Chema Valero.