



CD Thader had a comfortable 2-0 win at Carrús-UD Ilicitana on Sunday evening with two second half goals from Vicente and Rosquin. The win lifts the club up into nith position in the Preferente Group 1V.

CD Murada remain undefeated in the Vega Baja Preferente Division following the appointment of coach Fran Rodríguez.

The club has shown a gradual improvement since the new coach arrived, going into 2023 just a point behind Thader in tenth place.

Meanwhile Racing San Miguel’s Guille López is recuperating after undergoing successful surgery for a knee injury.

A statement from the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 club wished Guille all the encouragement in the world, so that he recovers as soon as possible,

Sunday’s results in the Regional Division include: Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16: Bigastro 0-0 Sporting Saladar; Guardamar Soccer 3-0 UD Horadada; Benijofar 2-5 Sporting Costablanca; San Fulgencio 2-2 Benejuzar; Callosa Deportivo CF B 2-1 CF Popular Orihuela.