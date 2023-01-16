



A seven-year old Orihuela Costa schoolboy is gearing up to take part in a series of major motocross events across Europe

Isaac Beecham hopes to build on a successful 2022, in which he was declared Champion of the Murcia Community, as he prepares to take on Europe’s elite boy racers at events across Europe in the coming months.

The youngster, who started riding at just four years of age, will compete in the Euro MX GP Series, in Spain, Germany, the Czech Republic and Germany, against 40 of the continent’s top riders, as he aims to build on his triumphant 2022 season, racing locally, where, just two weeks ago, he was confirmed Champion of the Murcia Region, in the 50cc Category 1 Professional classification.

Speaking to The Leader, proud mum Christina, told of Isaac’s obsession with two wheels from the time he could barely walk. “He was riding a bike even before his second birthday and was absolutely transfixed by stunt riders, every time he saw them on television. He loved trying to do the tricks and the jumps himself, and as his skills improved the demands on father Andreas, to build bigger and more difficult obstacles in the garden, just got greater”.

By the time Isaac was four he had progressed to powered bikes, and with the family purchase of a 50cc Motocross bike he began to attend regular training sessions with former pro racer Adrián Garrido and his colleague Carlos Macanas. His riding skills and technique quickly improved at the thrice weekly sessions, and by the start of the 2021 season the Playas de Orihuela schoolboy was ready to make his competitive racing debut.

In his first season, as the youngest biker in the series, Isaac had some success, but, in May of that year, he suffered a serious accident in a race in Abanilla, losing all of his front teeth, and receiving a major impact to the head. Initially he was hospitalised in Murcia prior to being suspended from riding because of a medical restriction for a further 4 weeks, but just as soon the restriction was lifted, and he was able to get back in the saddle, he was back out with his coaches, finishing his debut season with far more experience and much, much wiser.

Still the youngest rider in his 2022 Murcia GP Category, Isaac was now much more aware of the dangers, and as his skills and confidence continued to develop, at the end of the seven-race series, he found himself at the top of the leaderboard by a massive 10 points.

Mother Christina couldn’t be prouder. “He’s worked very hard to achieve his success but now he is just itching for more, this is why we were advised to enter him in the Euro MX GP Series where he will move up into the 65cc category on a geared, electric bike, but against much stiffer competition.”

Up until now all of Isaacs racing has been on automatic machines so, in order to continue his development, it was necessary for mum and dad to lay out almost €5,000 on a new 65cc electric racer.

Although, during the 2022 season, Isaac continued to race on the automatic bike, his thrice weekly training sessions were always on his new geared electric racer. “It is important that he gets to know his new bike, and more importantly that he is able to move between the gears confidently and efficiently”, said Christina. “He now has more than just the speed of the bike to contend with, particularly going into, and racing out of the corners, with the gear selection absolutely critical. One missed gear could lose him 2 or 3 places so changing up and down needs to be second nature to him if he is to continue his success and his development in Europe.”

Domestically, Isaac will also move from the Murcia GP Series into Valencia where he hopes to mirror last year’s achievements on home soil.

Christina continues, “Including the European races, for which we have a €5k budget, Isaac will compete in up to ten races across the length and breadth of the Valencian Community during the May – December season, but it won’t be easy. We haven’t had a holiday in 5 years as every spare cent that we are able to put aside is used either supporting Isaacs motocross passion or ten-year-old daughter Isabel’s love of horses.”

“Isaac does have sponsors of course, from KTM Alicante, Spanish Costa Homes and Amps Electrical Engineers, but it is a very expensive sport, so we are always seeking out additional support. We can provide advertising space on Isaac’s bike, his clothing or on his Instagram account, where he already has over 9,000 followers (@Isaac28mx), all at a very reasonable contribution, so if there is any reader or business that would like to help, please call me on 610 916 068 and I will provide all the detail.”