If I reach, touch or challenge the heart of even one person, then yes – it is worth it! It is okay to put yourself on the line and declare: Yes, I am a Christian and a Born-Again Christian at that. What IS one of those you might ask? Is a Christian not a Christian not a Christian? In Church this week I asked “What kind of a Christian are you?

A come to church on a Sunday Christian – sing some nice songs, listen to a talk, “nice talk Vicar” go home and have dinner, try to be good to friends and neighbours and do it all over again next week?

A couch Christian – someone who sits on their sofa and watches a service on tv and that´s their Sunday duty to God done. Now for someone who is sick or disabled, this is a great alternative! However, since Covid far too many people are doing this. Is it really good enough? What´s wrong with it I hear you ask? They are singing along and hearing God´s Word. Hebrews 10:25 “Not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.”

It´s about fellowship, meeting together as a body. 1 Corinthians 12:14-26 For the body does not consist of one member but of many. If the foot should say, “Because I am not a hand, I do not belong to the body,” that would not make it any less a part of the body. And if the ear should say, “Because I am not an eye, I do not belong to the body,” that would not make it any less a part of the body. If the whole body were an eye, where would be the sense of hearing? If the whole body were an ear, where would be the sense of smell? But as it is, God arranged the members in the body, each one of them, as he chose…” We all matter. You matter! We all have a part to play. And if you feel you don´t – you´re not in the right church for you.

When we go to church, we are part of the body of that church, we are in fellowship with other believers. We are sharing our faith, we are standing up together and declaring who we are and what we believe. We are visibly agreeing with what we see & hear (– or not… as we can ask questions if we don´t agree or don´t understand.) Yes – You matter!

Pilar Christian Community Church. Calle Canalejas 3, Pilar de la Horadada. phil.molloypccc@gmail.com English Service at 11am every Sunday. Info at: pilarchurch.com