



Medics treated the two occupants of a scooter, aged 15 and 17, when they collided with a car in Formentera del Segura this week.

The collision occurred at 7:35 p.m. on calle Acequia del Río, and so both a paramedic SAMU unit and a Basic Life Support (SVB) unit travelled to the scene.

The SAMU medical team stabilised a 15-year-old minor who had polytrauma. The medical services also assisted a 17-year-old minor with head trauma and lumbar trauma.

The two injured were taken to the Torrevieja hospital in separate ambulances.

It should be noted that scooters are a personal mode of transport and should only be used by a single person.