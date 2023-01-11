



Residents of Benijófar should benefit from better weather reporting, as a new weather station has been installed, linked to the MeteOrihuela regional network.

The device, located on the town hall, has been fully subsidised by Hidraqua, the water management company, thus adding one more monitoring point to its database for real-time control of stormwater evacuation in the municipality. The Mayor, Luis Rodríguez; and the Councillor for the Environment, Francisco Stefano González, highlighted the great interest of having this device for the inhabitants of the municipality and for the emergency services.

The weather station will record temperature, humidity, dew point, atmospheric pressure, wind speed and direction, solar radiation, ultraviolet radiation index, evapotranspiration and precipitation.

The real-time data and the history of daily annotations can be consulted through the Internet on the website of the Benijófar Council and on the Vega Baja meteorological network that is being carried out by MeteOrihuela (www.meteorihuela.com/redmeteo).

In addition, all the records will also have visibility in such important national and international meteorology portals as Weather Underground, Weathercloud, Meteoclimatic, Avamet and Suremet.

This new addition joins the network of meteorological observatories that MeteOrihuela has placed in other municipalities such as Albatera, Algorfa, Almoradí, Benejúzar, Bigastro, Callosa de Segura, Catral, Cox, Dolores, Guardamar del Segura, Jacarilla, Orihuela, Pilar de la Horadada, Rafal, Redován, Rojales and San Fulgencio.