



The Councillor for Tourism in Orihuela, María García, has announced the creation of an online channel that will allow visitors to hire tourist experiences in the municipality from their place of origin.

As the councillor explained, the objective of this project is to “open up the tourist offer in our municipality and not only sell the destination with its history, culture and heritage, but also offer tourists an experience of Orihuela. Thus, we join a tourist trend that cities such as Barcelona or Elche have already established”.

In this way, users of the portal will be able to book cultural activities organised by the Council, such as guided tours, or purchase tickets for shows that are held in the city, at the same time that they contract accommodation in hotels or tourist apartments, meals in restaurants or leisure activities. “It is an important step in the tourist promotion of the municipality, because it allows us to know the tourist, their tastes and focus on what may interest them and thus diversify the offer by involving private companies”, pointed out María García.

To launch this portal, the Department of Tourism has hired a company, which will be in charge of the development and management of the platform, which can be accessed from www.orihuelaturistica.es. “Presence on the portal will be free for companies, they will only have to bear the management costs for each reservation made in their business,” explained the councillor, who also held an informative talk with businessmen from the municipality so that they can join this initiative.

The website does claim to be available in multiple languages, including English, although it doesn´t seem to work to well.

For his part, the head of the company in charge of developing the portal, Miguel Carrión, has detailed that work will also be done to distribute tourist products through the 4,600 retail agencies with which his company works. In this way, both María García and Carrión have requested the collaboration of the tourist companies of the municipality to include their products on the platform.