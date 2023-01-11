



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, visited the new APANEE Occupational Centre last week, where a total of 17 young people, all over 18 years of age, but with special educational needs, have begun their training, which will eventually see them better equipped to ensure their social and labour integration.

In the future the centre aims to expand the number of students it can deal with. It is planned that through a foundation, the students will take part in a training program in tourism and hospitality to, later, be able to carry out internships in establishments that want to collaborate with APANEE.

Currently the centre has at it’s disposal a psychologist, socio-sanitary personnel, an occupational therapist and a driver.

The facilities are made up of a training classroom, and the simulation of a house with a kitchen, full bathroom and bedroom. In this way, students will be able to obtain personal autonomy in their day to day activities. This project was established to ensure a better future, full of opportunities, to all young people with special educational needs.