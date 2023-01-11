



The Orihuela Local Police have reported through their social networks that they have saved the life of a drowning baby.

The emergency coordination received a report of a child who was drowning on the Orihuela Costa, and so the police were the first to be dispatched, followed by a paramedic SAMU ambulance.

Upon the arrival of the police, the minor was already in respiratory arrest, so thanks to the first aid they gave the child, the minor recovered his breath.

The baby was then taken by SAMU ambulance to the hospital for treatment.