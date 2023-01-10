



A celebration of the amazing life of former Calpe resident Tony Slater will be held at Preston crematorium on Thursday, 19 January, at 1pm. Preston born Tony, who sadly died aged 86, was a prolific fundraiser during his lifetime.

Tony, former owner of Calpe Rock, raised thousands of pounds for a plethora of local and national charities.

Instead of flowers for his funeral a request has been made for donations to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Singer/entertainer Tony, featured in The Leader in recent years, a friend of the stars, died of brain cancer in December.

Tony is pictured with award winning actress, comedian and best selling author Christine Murray, known professionally as Crissy Rock.

Murray is most notable for her role as Maggie Conlan in the 1994 film Ladybird, Ladybird, and as Janey York in TV series Benidorm, whom she played from 2007-11, returning in Episode 6 of Series 5 for a cameo role, and for two episodes of Series 7 in 2015.