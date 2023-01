The orchard of Vega Baja del Segura has an important hydraulic heritage of traditional irrigation.

On the cycle path you can travel from Bigastro to Catral, passing through Orihuela, Callosa de Segura and Rafal nearby ditches and azarbes.

A flat route of just over 20 kilometres of landscapes.

*Vega Baja del Segura information routes can be found on the website of the Consortium for Economic Development of Vega Baja (CONVEGA).