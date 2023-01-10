



Elche Local Police arrested a man accused of robbing a 24-hour store with a knife on December 29.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m., when the Operations Room (092) was alerted to the robbery in an establishment located on calle Capitán Gaspar Ortiz in Elche.

The agents found two witnesses at the door looking inside, who pointed out that the assailant was still inside, possibly trying to carry out the robbery with the knife with which he threatened the employee.

Given this, the agents proceeded to draw their regulatory weapon and access the interior. Next, they ordered the suspect to give up, and he agreed without further complications.

The weapon used, with a blade of about 13 centimetres, was located in the back room of the establishment, which is where the suspect allegedly threatened the worker to gain access to the cash register. That didn´t quite go to plan however as the employee grabbed the first thing he could to defend himself, a breadknife.

After a brief struggle, the employee managed to escape and go outside, at which point a customer, who was waiting to pay, took the opportunity to quickly request the police presence, an action that was essential to allow the rapid response of the police.

For these events, the 28-year-old man was arrested.