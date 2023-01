Torrevieja council has announced new waste bins are set for San Luis and La Siesta – being amongst a plethora of towns that are to have a new format for waste collection.

In San Luis and La Siesta all green garden waste skips have been removed, ready for the new look bins to be placed in situ.

Residents in the areas have been notified of the changes in waste removal, via a leaflet, explaining the new waste collection service.