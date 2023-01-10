



Benferri CF have signed three new players who have been registered with the Football Federation (FFCV) in midfielder, Semi, goalkeeper Félix and midfielder, Jordi.

José Miguel Martínez Ballester, ‘Semi’ has returned to Benferri, following a spell at Popular Orihuela Deportiva.

The midfielder has also played at Cox, CD Almoradí, Los Garres CD Murada.

Félix González Yoldi has also returned to the club, where he stayed for five years, the veteran formerly on the books of Cox, Bigastro and CD Dolores.

Central midfielder Jordi Vega Carrillo, formerly of Redován, CD Thader, CD Almoradí, Cox, and CD Murada completed the new acquisitions to the squad.

The trio were presented to fans at the Luis Rocamora Field by new coach Fran Rodríguez.