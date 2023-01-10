



New Girl Guides and Brownies groups are being launched in Benijofar for people aged between 4 and 7 years-old, under the Benijofar Rainbows banner.

“I have been doing Girl Guiding for 40 years as a Guide a guider in the UK, as well as a Rainbow leader,” retired Health and Training Manager at NHS Grampian, Meg Gray told The Leader.

Aberdeen born Meg, who resides in Benijofar, said: “I moved to Spain six years ago and have run Rainbows and Brownies in the Costa since 2017.

“But as many girls travel and I moved to Benijófar, I want to start a group here, as well as keeping on the Costa groups.”

Benijofar Town Hall agreed to let the Civic Centre for the first open night on January 10, for parents and girls for a question answer session.

Rainbows develop self-confidence, building friendships, learning new things and having fun.

Arts and crafts, get in touch with nature and play games – it’s all about learning by doing.

Rainbows follow a diverse and engaging programme and can take part in lots of different activities with girls their own age.

Brownies introduces girls to a world of new opportunities, challenges and fun. Girls choose from interest badges, related to things they want to know more about.

“Open taster evenings at 6pm- 7.30pm will take place on January 31 for three weeks, then he groups will get underway proper on February 21,” said Meg.

Interested parties can contact Meg Gray, via mobile or WhatsApp on 711 027 585.