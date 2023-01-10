



Here are some of the most secure, convenient, and reliable online payment solutions that are commonly used by online casino players.

Before you sign up to an online casino to play any of their 1,000+ games for real money, it would be advisable to have a secure, convenient, and reliable payment method ready to use. This means that you can deposit as soon as your new account has been activated.

Here are some of today’s most popular online payment solutions that are commonly accepted at today’s best online casinos.

Top payment options for online casino players

There are literally too many trusted online casino payment methods to list individually here. Instead, here are just a handful of the most trusted payment options that are commonly accepted and preferred by players. They include, in no particular order of importance, the following:

PayPal

Skrill

NETELLER

Visa

MasterCard

Direct/instant bank transfers

Other honourable mentions

Players can often choose from a wide range of other traditional payment methods, such as credit & debit cards (e.g., Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Swift, Solo, American Express, Diners Club, etc.) and direct/instant bank transfers, plus a variety of other proven digital wallets (aka web wallets, electronic wallets/e-Wallets). Examples include ecoPayz, Jeton, Trustly, Paytm, eZeeWallet, eps, Citadel, ClickandBuy, and Entropay, to name just a few.

Where can I use PayPal?

You can now use PayPal to deposit and withdraw funds at hundreds of fully licensed Paypal casino sites. In other words, you can use this trusted digital wallet wherever you see the PayPal logo. To find out whether the casino you are about to sign up to accepts PayPal or not, you can go to the banking section at the casino for a complete list of accepted payment options. Alternatively, you can generally scroll down to the bottom of the homepage to see the logos of the different payment methods that are currently accepted at the casino.

If you can’t seem to find out whether they accept PayPal or not, the next best thing to do would be to get in touch with the player support at the casino. They should be able to redirect you to the correct page, or they will be able to tell you right then and there exactly which payment methods are accepted at the casino.

The friendly and professionally trained player support is usually toll-free, and the best way to reach them is via the live chat feature. You may also find that email and toll-free telephone support methods are also available.

Can I get a bonus just for depositing with PayPal?

Yes. You can generally claim a guaranteed new player welcome bonus just for depositing at online casinos that accept PayPal. The main types of bonuses that you are likely to come across today are the following:

Matching deposit bonuses worth up to a certain amount (for example, the casino might be offering all new players a 100% matching deposit bonus worth up to $/€/£100.00)

worth up to a certain amount (for example, the casino might be offering all new players a 100% matching deposit bonus worth up to $/€/£100.00) Free spins bonuses (on top of your deposit bonus, the casino might also be giving new players anywhere from 10 to 200 free spins for selected slots)

(on top of your deposit bonus, the casino might also be giving new players anywhere from 10 to 200 free spins for selected slots) No deposit bonuses (these are much harder to find and are simply a free cash bonus you can claim without having to deposit)

If you want to use PayPal to deposit and withdraw at online casinos, you will need to go to the official PayPal registration page. It takes less than a minute to open up a new account, and then you can top it up by connecting to your bank card or to your bank account.