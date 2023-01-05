



A 22-year-old man from the United States has been arrested for stealing an electric vehicle used on golf courses, a ‘golf buggy’, in order to travel several kilometres along various public roads to Alicante-Elche Airport.

The National Police reported that the individual had stolen the ‘buggy’ from the golf course in the Alicante area of El ​​Bacarot, and that he was arrested in the vicinity of the airport, located in the Elche area of ​​El Altet, a distance of around 7 kilometres.

The private security services of the airport detected through the security cameras that a vehicle similar to a golf cart was approaching and agents of the National Police Corps attached to the border post of the enclosure located the young man when he was trying to park the vehicle in the second floor of the airport car park.

The ‘buggy’ is not approved to circulate as a car, so the driver is accused of the alleged crimes of theft and another against road safety.

Asked by the police, the young American offered incongruous and meaningless words, for which the vehicle was seized, and he was transferred to police stations for the appropriate checks and to find out the origin and belonging of the ‘buggy’ on suspicion that it could have been stolen.

The agents found out that the vehicle belonged to a Bacarot golf course and that the alleged thief had been expelled shortly before by the employees of this recreational-sports facility.