



The traditional Christmas story sees the Three Kings arrive at their destination by animal propulsion, and whereas some towns like Torrevieja put their own stamp on the mode of transport as their Majesties arrive by boat, in Crevillente they have taken an even more unusual form of transport, arriving by balloon!

For their arrival on Wednesday, the Town Hall had asked all the boys and girls in the municipality to go out onto the balconies and terraces to show the Kings the way by making light signals with flashlights or other objects that emit light, such as mobile phones.

Then, on Thursday, on the Enrique Miralles soccer field, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar were set to distribute gifts and collect the letters from the little ones, before continuing their balloon-based journey.

The Three Wise Men also visited local centres, such as the Virgen de los Desamparados Occupational Centre in Crevillente to distribute gifts, then they will continue their journey through the La Purísima Residence, before taking to the streets of the town in their traditional parade.

Leaving the magic aside for a moment, the Councillor for Fiestas, Josep Candela, points out that the Kings have been given 14,000 gifts to hand out this year, so that nobody is left empty-handed.