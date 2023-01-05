



Crevillente closed 2022 with 218 fewer unemployed people than in December of the previous year (2,897 compared to 3,115 in 2021), a record as it is the best unemployment figure for 14 years.

According to data provided by Labora, the town has registered 402 new contracts in the last month of last year alone, of which 190 were men and 212 women. Likewise, the months that showed the highest numbers in hiring were March (with 788 people), September (with 836) and June (with 837), while August was the weakest month, with 392 new hires.

The mayor, José Manuel Penalva Casanova, stated in this regard that “the notable drop in unemployment and the increase in Social Security affiliations are great news for our people. You have to go back to July 2008, before the brick crisis, to find similar figures”.

By sectors, the contracts carried out in the service and industrial sectors predominate, alternating their superiority depending on the month. On the other hand, the sector with the least presence is agriculture, followed by construction.

“Although there is an upward trend in permanent contracts, the high temporary nature of the contracts is still present and it is something that needs to be improved, we need more quality employment” affirmed the mayor. And he adds that, “having a permanent job is essential for people to be able to have stability and create a life project with a view to the future.”