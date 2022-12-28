



The Orihuela Local Government Board has approved the Citizen Coexistence Ordinance project, which aims to serve as a tool for Local Police officers in resolving citizen conflicts.

The Councillor for Citizen Security, Antonio Sánchez, announced the approval of the project by the Local Government Board. A period is now open for the municipal groups to present amendments, if they deem it appropriate, and it will be definitively approved in the first plenary session of 2023.

“The Ordinance that has just been approved today by the Governing Board, with the votes in favour of all its members, aims to serve as a tool for our local police officers in resolving citizen conflicts, often with difficult solution, to which the agents must give an answer that cannot be derived from requests, resolutions of files, courts and a long etcetera. It is a tool with which to guide their actions and avoid major conflicts”, explained the Councillor, who stressed that it is an ordinance “carried out exclusively by the Local Police of Orihuela and for Orihuela, that is to say, which contemplates the current problems of Orihuela.

Antonio Sánchez was accompanied by the Chief Intendant of the Orihuela Local Police, José María Pomares, by Inspectors Rubén Selma and Rate Vegara and by all the agents responsible for the different areas of the Oriolan Local Police. And it is that, it is an ordinance highly demanded by this security body that has been working on it for years and that today, after a period of 15 days of public exposure and not having received any objection or suggestion from the public, gives an important step forward with its approval by the Local Government Board.

The Citizen Coexistence Ordinance project contemplates issues such as attacks against the dignity of people, the placement of posters in unauthorised places degrading the environment, unauthorised street commerce, improper use of public space, the consumption of alcoholic beverages or behaviours that take the form of begging. Regarding this last matter, the Councillor for Citizen Security wanted to clarify and emphasise that only sanctions for organised begging behaviours that use abusive and violent forms, the use of minors and/or people are contemplated in this draft ordinance.

Antonio Sánchez has thanked the Orihuela Local Police for their work and has asked for the support of all the groups so that this ordinance, which the vast majority of municipalities already have, is approved.