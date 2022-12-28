



Three new speed cameras with fixed radars have been erected by the city council on las avenidas Cortes Valencianas, Desiderio Rodríguez y Gregorio Marañón at a cost of 60,000 euros.

The roads in question have seen a number of serious accidents in recent years involving vehicles and pedestrians.

The Councillor for Safety and Traffic, Federico Alarcón, said that they are part of the municipal strategy to try to reduce the average speed of traffic along those sections of roadway that are characterised by being long straight lines within the town centre and where drivers, as the Local Police have confirmed, are beginning to increase their speed.

Alarcón said that at the moment the cameras are still being checked. They are clearly visible and they will remain so. They will not be covered nor camouflaged.

The camera that welcomes drivers from the CV-95 and La Veleta in Desiderio Rodríguez, and those motorists who are driving out of the town centre toward the hospital, is located at the pedestrian crossing where the last tragic accident occurred in August 2021, resulting in the deaths of two pedestrians who were on a zebra crossing. Days later, new light signals were located and now the radar completes the measures installed to avoid accidents.

The speed limit in these sections will be 50 kilometres per hour and the fine will be raised directly by Suma Gestión Tributaria. At the moment, vertical signage limit speed to 40 kilometres per hour.