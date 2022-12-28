



Health has administered almost 13 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the Valencian Community.

With over two years passing since the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 began, more than half of those over 60 years of age have already received booster doses

Almost 9 out of 10 people (more than 4.5 million people) now have the complete regimen in the Valencian Community

Health has also enabled vaccination points where a second booster can be received without an appointment during the Christmas holidays.

By provinces, the people with a complete dosage are 1,662,138 from Alicante, 533,676 from Castellón and the remaining 2,347,708 from the province of Valencia. In relative terms, this data means that almost 9 out of 10 people (87% exactly) have the complete vaccination schedule against the coronavirus in the Valencian Community.

To reach this level of vaccination coverage, 12,615,102 doses of the vaccine have been administered: 4,629,606 in the province of Alicante, 1,476,849 in Castellón and another 6,508,647 in Valencia.

More than half of the people aged 60 or over have received booster doses in the Valencian Community: 513,400 in the province of Alicante, 155,563 in Castellón and 685,408 in the province of Valencia.

The figures are even higher among residents of senior centers and social health centers, with the highest coverage of all age groups, 93.24%.

The focus is now on the second booster dose, while continuing to offer new vaccination opportunities to those who, for whatever reason, have not yet started the process or are waiting to receive a dose.