



Car and motorbike racers have been thwarted in illegally racing on the CV-950 in the mountainous area of Pedrera, Torremendo, Orihuela.

“Finally – at last – the racing ends,” Derek Rey exclusively told The Leader.

Action has been taken with 12 speed bumps installed on the road nearby to Lake Pedrera reservoir that has now ended the racing.

Derek and his wife Jenni, former proprietors of the famed ‘Grand Design’ House featured on TV show Grand Designs Abroad, spent years listening to the noise created by speeding cars and motorbikes.

“It’s awesome to hear the news,” said Derek, who recently returned to the UK with Jenni after almost two decades in Torremendo.

The Grand Design Abroad picturesque property, formerly owned by the Rey’s, that overlooks Lake Pedrera, was sold to private owners this year.

“Racing has been going on for as long as we can remember,” said Derek.

In 2019 The Leader reported barriers being erected at Lake Pedrera, Torremendo, in an attempt to stop bikers and cars using the winding roads as a racetrack.

The move also affected fishing clubs that frequently used Lake Pedrera, including La Florida Orihuela Costa Abbey Fishing Club.

Rods N Reels Angling Club and La Florida switched to fishing from Lake Pedrera to El Bosque.

Hidraqua had erected barriers near to the Tower, overlooking lake Pedrera from the winding roadside. Also a 60km speed sign was put in situ at the CV-950 Vistabella side, with a warning of cyclists.

Jenni, who was raised tens of thousands of euros for charities in staging Flamenco shows at their magnificent home, including donations to the Elche Children’s Home, said: “It’s awesome that the racing has ended.”

It was reported in 2019 that a fatality had occurred, a victim of speeding racers. “They drove at incredibly high speed – I witnessed three accidents,” added Jenni.