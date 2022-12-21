



Clivia miniata – Natal Lily and Forest Lily – is a showy plant that makes a bold feature in the garden!

It has stocky stems that are topped with large, rounded heads of colourful flowers, from late winter to spring.

Foliage is architectural and attractive year round, with wide, dark green, strap-shaped evergreen leaves that grow from a swollen, fleshy root.

Flowerheads are made up of eight to 10 bell-shaped blooms, usually in shades of orange; yellow-and red-flowered varieties are sometimes available.

They can live for many years and will grow to around 45cm high and 40cm wide.

Position in good bright light, out of direct sunlight. Water regularly in summer, moderately, so compost stays damp but not wet.

Water sparingly from November to March when the plant is resting, which is key to getting your clivia to flower every year.

When the flower spike becomes visible, feed once a week with a general plant fertiliser, and continue until the end of summer.

Cut off the faded head and stem once flowering has finished and they are really easy to propagate from offsets in spring.

If grown in pots you can re-pot in spring, but, only when absolutely essential, as clivia really dislikes being disturbed. Replace the top 5-8cm of compost with fresh potting compost, annually in early spring.

Clivia is mildly toxic; the sap may cause skin irritations. Eating any part of the plant can cause mild stomach upset.