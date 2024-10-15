



The Councilor for the Environment, Noelia Grao, has published photographs on the work carried out by cleaning and waste removal in the section of the Las Estacas wadi that runs through the urban channel in Orihuela Costa.

She said that approximately 7,000 kg of waste, mattresses, abandoned furniture and other debris has been removed for subsequent transport to authorised landfills for disposal.

To do this, the Department of Environment has had the authorisation of the Hydrographic Confederation of Segura.

Grao said “there is a need for everyone to be aware of the harmful impact and damage caused to our natural environment with the uncontrolled dumping of garbage, household items, … and the bad image that it projects”.

She appealed to members of the public who sees any person dumping waste anywhere in our municipality report the incident to the Unit Environment and Administrative (UMAD) in Orihuela Costa 672-210-904 and Local Police Orihuela 965-300-204.