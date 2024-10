Eurogolf society recently held a charity lunch at Sabores in aid of Helping Hands who help underprivileged families.

A total of 300 euros was raised plus members donated lots of food, toys, baby food and nappies. Nicky and Lynn were invited to represent the charity and collect the donations.

Pictured below are Eveline Hackney, Eurogolf captain, and her husband, Nicky and Lynn, Barry Wilson Eurogolf President, and his wife Lynn, plus Steve and Lynne Finnegan.