Another find for ADAPT Metal detectorists

Robin, the northern team leader and treasurer for the ADAPT Metal Detecting Club told The Leader of a very recent find.

“I was metal Detecting on Friday when I found an apple watch. On getting it home I cleaned it and charged it. It did have an owner photo on the home screen. I posted the photo on about 10 Benidorm forums. Overnight the owner reached out to me and described the watch and it’s colours. The watch will be returned to owner in Ireland this week.”

This is a great search and recovery with a valuable timepiece finding its way back to the owner.

The ADAPT metal detectorists are sponsors of the ADAPT Theatre Group giving financial help to many worthwhile causes.

The club promotes the hobby for responsible metal detecting on the sand and in the sea, in Partnership with San Pedro Del Pinatar Museum