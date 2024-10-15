Local golfer receives certificate of appreciation





Local golfer Michael (Mick the Grip) Reeves was recently presented with a Spain District North Chairman’s Certificate of Appreciation for his amazing contribution to the RBL Poppy Appeal over the last 15 years.

Since 2009 Michael has been arranged Golf Tournaments with many local golf societies, during which time he has raised a phenomenal amount in excess of 100,000 euros, for Legion beneficiaries here in Spain.

As the 2024 Poppy Appeal gets underway, with it’s launch in Benidorm on 19 October, remember that every euro we raised in Spain is spent in Spain, in support of our fellow veterans.