Lost Tabarca Torpedo Discovery Sparks Bosnia War Speculation





The recent discovery of a Spanish Navy torpedo near the island of Tabarca has ignited speculation about its origins, with some linking it to NATO manoeuvres during the Bosnian War.

Juan Luis Michel, a veteran who served on the S61 Delfín submarine during that time, believes the torpedo could be the one that went missing during a joint exercise with the submarine Mistral and other Spanish naval vessels.

According to Michel, the exercise took place in 1993-1994 and involved targeting practice. While most of the torpedoes were recovered after impact, one was lost. The recently discovered torpedo, he claims, matches the description of the missing one.

The Ministry of Defence has declined to confirm or deny this theory, stating only that they are unaware of the circumstances surrounding the torpedo’s discovery.

Michel recounts that the lost torpedo was filled with air rather than explosives, making it buoyant. It was designed to rise to the surface after impact, allowing for recovery by helicopter. However, one torpedo failed to resurface.

The S61 Delfín and the Mistral were both involved in NATO operations during the Bosnian War. While the Delfín remained in the Strait of Gibraltar, the Mistral was deployed to the conflict zone for 79 days.

The torpedo was discovered by local fishermen on October 12th. Pedro Pertegal, one of the fishermen involved, described the encounter as surprising and potentially dangerous. He and his colleagues towed the torpedo to shore to prevent a possible accident.

Authorities were notified of the discovery, but the fishermen felt that the response time was too slow. They took the initiative to remove the torpedo from the water, citing concerns about safety.

The S61 Delfin is currently operating as a museum in the Port of Torrevieja.