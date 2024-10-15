Orihuela to Implement Steep Garbage Tax Increase





Orihuela is set to significantly increase its garbage tax starting from January 1, 2025. The local government has scheduled an extraordinary plenary session on Wednesday to approve the tax hike, which was initially agreed by the Local Government Board last week.

The tax increase is being implemented to comply with a new European regulation that requires municipalities to fully cover the costs of waste collection and treatment services. Orihuela’s current rate has not been updated since 2003 and only covers 34.86% of the service’s costs. The new rate, which is triple the previous one, aims to address this deficit and fund necessary investments in the waste management system.

Despite initial plans to impose a higher rate on outlying areas and the coast, the government has decided on a uniform rate of 0.55 euros per day for all Orihuela residents. Before the final approval, the tax increase will first undergo a period of public consultation.

The proposed tax hike has faced opposition from some political groups. Cambiemos has described the increase as “excessive” and criticized the government’s approach to the issue. According to the party’s spokesperson, Leticia Pertegal, the steep increase is due to the lack of gradual adjustments to the tax rate over the years. She also expressed concerns about the potential impact on residents’ finances and the fairness of the proposed rate structure.