Orihuela’s Failure to Address the Rio Nacimiento Ravine





Residents of Campoamor are growing increasingly frustrated with the Orihuela council’s inaction regarding the overgrown Rio Nacimiento ravine. Despite receiving authorization from the Coastal Department over a month ago, the council has yet to initiate a cleaning operation or confirm the existence of a budget.

The overgrown vegetation poses a significant risk, not only creating a breeding ground for pests and emitting unpleasant odours but also potentially obstructing the riverbed during heavy rains. Local residents fear that the council’s delay could lead to flooding in the area.

The council’s excuses for the delay, including the lack of authorization and the absence of a budget, have been met with scepticism. While the Coastal Department granted permission for the cleanup work in August, there is still no evidence of any progress. Furthermore, despite the urgent nature of the situation, there are no signs of an emergency contract being issued, similar to those used for other urgent tasks like palm tree pruning and rubbish removal.

The council’s failure to act is particularly concerning given the potential consequences of flooding and the negative impact on the local environment and quality of life. Residents are demanding immediate action to address the issue and restore the ravine to its former healthy state.