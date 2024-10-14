



A young British man of about 26 years of age has died when he was trying to climb the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge at the weekend as he was attempting to create content for social networks. He was accompanied by a 24 year old British colleague who was unharmed but is in a ‘state of shock’, according to local police.

The incident occurred at around 7:14 a.m. on Sunday, October 13, when the young man was climbing the bridge, a structure over 192 meters high and the highest in the whole of Spain. According to sources from the 112 Emergency Service, the young man fell from height, which caused him to die instantly.

The National Police, Local Police, Talavera firefighters and a mobile ICU immediately arrived at the scene, but they were only able to confirm the young man’s death. After examinations by a forensic doctor, the body was taken to a local funeral home.

A spokesman for National Police in Toledo, the province Talavera de la Reina is part of, said: ‘He was about 40 to 50 metres up, around a quarter of the total height of the bridge, when he fell.

‘The reason he fell is not clear but it will be investigated by a local court.’

A source close to the investigation said: ‘Both the dead man and the companion that survived were climbing without any harnesses or any other protection.

The local Security Councillor, Macarena Muñoz, said that he was accompanied by another 24-year-old British man: “They had arrived in Talavera with the intention of climbing the bridge to create content for social networks, a practice that is totally illegal.” The Council has warned about this on multiple occasions.

However, this practice of climbing high infrastructures and creating content is a fairly common trend, but it is also very dangerous. An example of this is what happened to this young British man in Talavera de la Reina.