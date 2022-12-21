



Orihuela will once again host their recreational and sports event, JUVE 2023 “the adventure of sport”, organised by the Department of Sports, on January 2, 3 and 4 with sports-based events taking place across the municipality, including the city, local villages, and of course the Orihuela Costa.

Patricia Menárguez, the councillor in charge of the area, announced, “the location will be between avenida de la Vega and parque Severo Ochoa. And it will also move to three districts, being on the 2nd of January in San Bartolomé (municipal sports centre), on the 3rd in Torremendo (municipal sports centre), and on the 4th in La Matanza (municipal sports court). While on the Coast, events will also be held from January 2 to 4, at the Municipal Sports Centre.

She explained that the event will feature children’s activities such as “bouncy castles, a ‘wipe out’ area with at least three tests, a climbing wall, jumping with four trampolines, a sports area with skill games, another with traditional strategy and board games, a human table football, multi-sports, volleyball net, calisthenics and skating circuit”, in addition to family and children’s craft workshops, face painting and activities with children’s staff, plus, if that’s not all, fifty shows will be held.

Although JUVE is aimed at all audiences, the programmed activities have been organised taking into account the interests of the different age groups, paying special attention to the infant and school age groups, in addition to taking into account the participation of children and girls with special abilities and reduced mobility from the population with functional diversity.

The enclosure will have an information and lost property point, an information board that includes the technical, safety and assembly certificates for each of the activities, posters in each activity with its description, distribution plan and location, as well as measures safety and hygiene. Finally, Menárguez has invited “everyone to participate in this great recreational-sports adventure”.