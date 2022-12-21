



San Jose Orphanage Orihuela children received Christmas presents following donations by customers arranged by Hamiltons Bake House, based in Benijofar and Cabo Roig.

“Wow, what a great collection for the San Jose Orphanage, you are amazing people you really are.

“52 children needed a present for Christmas day and they all got an amazing present,” said Martin Hamilton from Hamiltons Bake House.

“It has been overwhelming with your generosity and thanks go to you from the bottom of my heart,” said co-organiser Vincente.