



The PSOE is determined to recover control of the Pilar de la Horadada council in the next Municipal Elections with Antonio Escudero unveiled last Sunday, in a packed Cultural Centre, as the man who will carry their hopes.

His candidacy was announced at an event that was attended by many political heavyweights including the Minister Josefina Bueno; the provincial secretary of the PSOE, Alejandro Soler, and his counterpart in Vega Baja, Joaquín Hernández. There were also several mayors and many other party officials at the ceremony.

Escudero said that he is looking forward to the electoral campaign “with great strength and desire to work for the change that Pilar de la Horadada deserves.” He also had words of gratitude for all the people who will accompany him on the journey. In particular, he singled out Ignacio Ramos, of whom he said “he is the great mayor Pilar de la Horadada, the mayor in capital letters of our town. Our reference”.

He defended the legacy of the previous governments headed by Ramos, claiming that “all the works that are underway as well as the investment that is coming into Pilar is thanks to the work we did when Ramos was the mayor. He said that “the PP has not done anything.” As examples, he gave the construction of the second institute and the fourth school, which have been possible “thanks to our work and the support of President Ximo Puig.

He said that “we are a people of hard-work, fighting and enterprising people who have everything,” adding that “Pilar de la Horadada is not exploiting her full potential”. “The town can be a tourist destination of excellence, which is something that we want to achieve in the coming decades.”

Alejandro Soler, said that Escudero is “a young man, professionally prepared from a political point of view, because he has already served as a councillor under Ignacio Ramos, he knows Pilar de la Horadada and her residents and can empathize with everyone”. He added that Pilar de la Horadada, is a municipality that in the last term “has been without direction or future and needs to have a socialist mayor again.”

Minister Josefina Bueno also demonstrated her support for Escudero, stressing that “governments close to the people are required, that care about the problems of the people and that will work hard to solve their problems.” She has appealed to all residents and to the people of Pilar de la Horadada to support Escudero in the next municipal elections in May.