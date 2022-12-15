



An elderly couple had a scare on Wednesday when a fire broke out in their home located on calle Alborán in Torrevieja.

Fire fighters from the Provincial Consortium attended the scene at around 3:30 p.m., after they were called to a report of a fire in the room where the dryer/washing machine is stored in the home.

The crew quickly extinguished the flames and ventilated the home due to the amount of smoke generated by the blaze.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the incident and only material damage was reported.