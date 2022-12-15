



Part of the demolition of the old Cruz Roja building in Santa Pola has been carried out for a total amount of 33,914 euro.

The building was formerly occupied by the Cruz Roja and had been in disuse since the association moved. The council has proceeded with the demolition after disassembly of the fibre cement that covers the roof.

The Councillor for Infrastructures, Trini Ortiz, indicates that “It is a delicate work since we have first dismantled the fibre cement and we have to protect the cistern from the beginning of the 20th century that is under the building.

The cistern that was inside it will be protected and valued, through a project that the Museo del Mar is developing because it is in an archaeological zone. The surface to be demolished is 417m2 and occupies a volume of 1,375 metres