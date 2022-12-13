



Proyecto Mastral have presented the Lagunas de La Mata y Torrevieja Natural Park an interpretive photograph of the landscape that can be seen from the ‘El Altillo’ viewpoint of the La Mata lagoon.

The poster has been installed depicting the main reliefs that can be seen in the Vega Baja del Segura, the interior of the province of Alicante and some areas of the Region of Murcia. In addition, it includes weather information for the area and QR codes for more information.

“Proyecto Mastral is an ambassador of the Lagunas de La Mata y Torrevieja Natural Park and with this detail want to strengthen the ties of union with the area, with its knowledge and with its conservation,” said a spokesperson.