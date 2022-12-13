



Orihuela town hall has launched a study to analyse traffic and accessibility in the La Zenia area of the Orihuela Costa.

Although this is not the first time such a study has taken place, with previous attempts making no difference as plans were never developed beyond the study, the Infrastructure Department hopes that this latest attempt will allow them to “determine the feasibility of simplifying the directions of circulation in the area to the north of Avenida de la Playa”, so that the pavements can be widened to improve accessibility for pedestrians, thus reducing the road space of course, in addition to signalling and the infrastructure of the bike lane in this area and the reactivation of the one that existed on Calle Colón.

Regarding parking, the possibility of creating two park-and-ride parking lots on both sides of the N-332 that would be a seven-minute walk from the coastline will be analysed, as well as the improvement of signage to access the one that already exists behind the hotel next to the national highway.

In addition, it includes the possibility of launching a minibus shuttle service that links the shopping centre with the beach, passing through the different park-and-rides and the existing bus stop.

According to the councillor for the area, Ángel Noguera, the study has the objective of “reducing traffic congestion at the N-332 roundabout, improving internal circulation and accessibility and pedestrian and bicycle traffic, while optimising the park and ride parks”.

“This study will serve as the basis for the work to be carried out in the coming years and which has as its object the remodelling of streets and rearrangement of traffic in La Zenia”, said Noguera, while stressing that “the objective is that residents and tourists can enjoy a more pedestrian-friendly environment and relieve congestion on the roads used by everyone and which therefore carry more traffic, especially in the summer months”.

It should be noted that during the last study, one option put forward was to create an underpass at the La Zenia roundabout, although there is no mention of such an elaborate plan this time.