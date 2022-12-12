



Local Police and Civil Protection Volunteers were in attendance for the VIII Night Race ‘La Purísima’ in Torrevieja.

The event returned for the first time in three years in the wake of cancellations, due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event got underway at 7pm, with several Police units in charge of diverting traffic to alternative routes in Torrevieja city centre, including Ramón Gallud street and the city’s promenades.

The civil protection volunteers were in place as safety measures were imposed with no spectators accessing the race area, due to the danger it entails for runners.

The deployment was a success, with 400 plus participants taking part in the Community-wide test, with no incidents reported.

Torrevieja Seguridad Emergencias, Policia Local Torrevieja, Seguridad Vial tráfico and Civil Proteccion were in attendance.