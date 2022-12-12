



The opening fourth nativity scene exhibited in Benidorm during Christmas of the Casa de Andalucía has opened.

The scenes are exhibited as part of the Beni Nadal programme open to the public until January 6.

The inauguration of the Casa de Andalucía headquarters was attended by mayor, Toni Pérez; Councillor for Fiestas, Jesús Carrobles; Major and Child Queens of the Festes Majors Patronals, Aila Merenciano and Chloe d’Hebboutd.

Also in attendance were the queens of the House of Andalusia, Elia Romero and Maira Jiménez; president of the Commission, Vicente Solaz; and president of Casa Andalucía, Raúl González.

Casa de Andalucía is located at Calle Mercurio number 4. The other three representations are the monumental nativity scene installed in the Christmas Square.

The nativity made by the Marina Baixa Nativity Scene Association, is exhibited in the hall of the Town Hall; and the Cultural and Recreational Association (ACR) La Barqueta.