



Alcachofa Vega Baja association staged La Joya de la Huerta for Christmas with the tasting of artichokes from Vega Baja at the Daya Vieja Christmas fair.

The December event in conjunction with Daya Vieja town hall is the latest staged to highlight the artichoke farmers within the Vega Baja region.

Indeed Alcasil Man was brought in by the Alcochofa Vega Baja Association recently in Dolores to help them combat the problems facing the sector, defend the quality of the Vega Baja artichoke and boost its consumption.

The Famous Trill from Vega Baja highlighted the artichoke with the support of Alicante Provincial Council.

“The situation for the sector is complicated, with inflation, increased production costs, the need for quality water, fair prices at source and for consumers, climate change, etc., so we wanted to have a comedian to help us take seriously,” said a spokesperson.

In December the second-year Social Sciences baccalaureate students of the Santo Domingo De Orihuela Diocesan College visited the facilities of La Redonda De Los Huertos to learn in depth about the activity carried out by the artichokes auction and how it works, contributing to the socioeconomic fabric of Vega Baja.