Plus-size Dating: Security Considerations and Tips





Cyber security isn’t something from the SF movies anymore. Everyone who surfs the web should know, at least, the basics of staying safe online. Social media, forums, and suspicious online dating sites are common hunting grounds for cybercriminals who target plus-size singles.

And there are some safety suggestions while looking for hookups or relationships online. Picking niche dating services, such as BBW platforms, is one of the ways to avoid many threats. It lets bigger singles be among other people who share their body type or prefer someone with a couple of extra pounds. It makes it less risky because they aren’t likely to stumble upon fake profiles or catfishers on niche sites.

However, Evil people know how strong a desire to date is in most plus-size singles, so they exploit the basic human need for intimacy. We’ll share 5 tips for everyone who uses any (plus-size) dating platform should remember and implement. The first one is the most important.

Check Reviews to Choose the Best Platform

People spend hours reading reviews before buying anything online to ensure they get what they need. It should be the same with dating sites. People share spicy photos there and talk about intimate topics, so it makes no sense to join a platform with bad reviews. It makes no sense to join a dating site if people are unhappy with the results they (don’t) get there or if experts call it suspicious and suggest avoiding it.

And a pro tip is to join niche sites instead of general platforms. Everyone has a type or at least preferences, but that’s not even the main reason for picking specialized apps (as you’ll see a bit later). If a platform is safe, it’s safe. There’s no difference in security level on a niche site or any of the most famous general dating apps. They use the same technology to ensure their users have the best experience.

So those who are plus size or seek such partners should read reviews to find the best site for bbw dating online made especially for them instead of wasting time on general platforms. Firstly, they’ll be more comfortable and confident with other plus-size singles on specialized sites.

But we’re focused on safety, so it’s vital to mention that big, famous platforms usually attract more scammers and catfishers. Why? Because they know the more members a site has, the more potential victims they can meet.

Luckily, there’s a way to destroy the illusion with a neat feature every decent plus-size dating app has.

Suggest a Video Chat to Ensure the Person is Not Fake

If someone seeks dates but doesn’t want to show their face, they might be dishonest. Or if their profile photo is a swimming suit model, yet they’re on a BBW dating site, there’s a big chance they’ve stolen the photo from someone. In the past, it was impossible to determine if someone was a fake profile on dating sites. Yes. Asking for pictures was a safety hack back then. But clever catfishers don’t steal just one photo, so they are ready for that.

Some don’t even mind using their real pictures with random names and fake information. The only thing that matters to such people is to make the other side fall for their flattery and attention. Plus-size singles are common targets for fake profiles because scammers guess the person has low self-esteem if it could be described as big. In general, that’s nonsense. But some plus-size people (of all ages) fall for scammers.

However, every decent dating app or site today has a live video chat feature. That’s the ultimate weapon against catfishers.

Firstly, asking someone if they’d like to jump on a video call lets people see if the other person is honest. It’s ok if they say they can’t do it once. But if they keep avoiding video chat (yet, they insist on texting), that’s not a good sign.

Secondly, once the video chat begins, members see if the person on the other side is the same as the profile photo (and other photos from the chat).

Video chat helps to determine if someone is dealing with the type of catfisher who doesn’t mind showing their face, yet everything else about them is fake. For example, if someone said they live in the USA, but when the call starts, they’re in Brazil – not a good sign.

And lastly, video chatting enables plus-size singles to see each other’s facial expressions and body language. Of course, take that with a grain of salt. But if basic questions make the interlocutor uncomfortable, it might be worth digging deeper into that discretion.

Report any Abuse or Catfishing Issues

Those who notice any red flags or signs mentioned above should immediately report suspicious profiles. That makes the support team investigate a profile and delete it if they determine it’s fake.

However, some other actions on decent dating sites for plus-size people deserve to get reported. Abusing other members in any way is strictly forbidden, so those who feel mistreated should immediately report (and block) those who make them feel bad.

That’s the best way to have a good experience online. It’s the same on social media as well. Those are standard security features on every BBW dating site. They are there to make the community safe for everyone by exposing dishonest, rude members

Do Not Indicate Your Social Media to Avoid Getting Stalked

However, social media can cause security problems on dating sites. People make a mistake and share their profiles after a couple of messages. In some cases, that’s fine, but even if the other person is the most honest in the world, they’ll go and check all the photos.

But what if the person on the other side isn’t just curious about the old photos? They could use info from social media profiles for various criminal activities. Or they could start stalking which could lead to many awkward situations.

Imagine a big beautiful lady who shares her IG profile with everyone she meets on a dating site. Sooner or later, she’ll meet a guy who won’t take no for an answer. Instead of moving on and meeting other ladies on the site, he becomes obsessed and stalks the girl’s every move on social media.

Passive aggressive messages, even threats, are a common first step after that. But what if that someone starts picking up behavioral patterns because of social media? That would give them a chance to meet in person even after getting rejected on a dating platform.

So, sharing social media profiles isn’t a smart thing to do on dating sites. And it’s not so smart to post every personal detail on social media.

Choose a Safe Place for the First Date

The 4 tips for safe plus-size online dating are about the period people spend on the site. Let’s recap them:

niche sites are safer and have fewer catfishers (plus-size singles have a better experience on plus-size platforms);

video chat is a superpower;

reporting helps the whole community;

sharing social media profiles isn’t as clever as some people think.

But the last tip we’ll share is arguably the most important.

When two people who meet online decide to go on a date, there’s always a risk. It’s impossible to know if the potential partner is a skilled liar. That’s why the first date should never happen at someone’s home. By never, we mean never. There’s no situation in which that’s ok.

Secluded places are out of the picture too. It’s vital to be somewhere in public. It’s a pro tip to tell some friends where the date will happen (the exact address). Also, share info (name, picture, etc.) about a potential partner with friends and family.

Of course, in most cases, everything goes well, but better safe than sorry. So, remember the 5 security tips for safe plus-size dating.