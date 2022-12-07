



The La Zenia Beach babes were pounding the pavements last week on their Xmas walk to celebrate a good year of training and raising money for charity.

The group of ladies started in February and so far have raised €1827 which has all been donated to the following charities.

They are Ukraine, AFC Torre cancer, Help @home, Easy horse Care, Finca Castillana, SAT animals , MABS and the Stroke Association.

Now with a total to aim for they will hope to donate even more money to similar good causes next year.